2018/2019 NPFL: Kano Pillars off to winning start

‎Kano Pillars Football Club on Sunday picked up a slim 1-0 win over visiting Heartland FC of Owerri to start their 2018/2019 NPFL campaign on a winning note.

The match which was played at the Sani Abacha Stadium in Kano was watched by large number ‎of spectators.

Playing with about 70 percent of their players from last season, Kano Pillars dominated the early proceedings of the entertaining encounter.

Midfielder Sunday Chinedu scored in the 16th minute, and in spite of their dominance Kano Pillars failed to add to their lead.‎

Both teams failed to convert several goalscoring chances, while Heartland FC defenders defended tenaciously.

However, acting Technical Adviser of Kano Pillars, Kabiru Baleria, commended his players for winning the game against tough opponents Heartland FC.

“The team will now work on some of the areas we have noticed now to be able to win our next away match,’’ he said.(