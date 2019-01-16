190,000 Benue IDPs ‘ll vote—INEC

By Peter Duru

Makurdi—The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has said provisions have been made to ensure that the over 190,000 internally-displaced persons, IDPs, in various camps in Benue State vote in the forthcoming elections.

The INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner, REC, for Benue State, Dr. Nentawe Yilwatda, made this known yesterday in Makurdi, during an interactive session with religious leaders.

Dr. Yilwatda explained that “we are going to have what we call IDPs voting points, which will be based on ward level and not voting units.

“They are going to vote in the local governments they are situated and their results taken back to their local governments of origin or residence. That will allow them to get their votes counted in their places of residence.

“Secondly, those who are displaced and taking refuge in another state will vote in the state they are taking refuge in, but they can only vote in the presidential election.

“It means IDPs situated in their states of origin will vote in all the elections, but those taking refuge outside their states of origin will only vote in the presidential election.”

He added that INEC was working to ensure hitch-free elections, noting that the interactive session would help the commission to properly enlighten the religious leaders, who would in turn sensitise their followers on the import of a crisis-free elections.