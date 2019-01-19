19-yr-old man caught with female underwear

…He was going to sell it for N80,000 —POLICE

Police in Anambra State, yesterday, said they arrested a teenage boy for allegedly stealing a woman’s underwear for ritual purposes.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, Mr Haruna Mohammed, a Superintendent of Police, said in Awka that the suspect, 19, was apprehended on January 11, at Onitsha.

Mohammed said: “On January 11, at about 6.48a.m., Police detectives attached to Central Police Station, Onitsha, arrested the suspect of Ogbaku in Mbaitolu Local Government Area of Imo State.

“The suspect allegedly stole a female pant washed and spread on a line at 21, Umuna Street, Odoakpu, Onitsha in Anambra.”

He said that the suspect planned to sell the underwear to a yet-to-be-identified person at N80,000 for alleged ritual purposes.

He added that the underwear was recovered from the suspect as exhibit, adding that effort was being intensified to apprehend his fleeing accomplices in the incident.

The Police spokesperson implored the public to be vigilant and report to the nearest police station, any suspicious person or persons in their vicinities for prompt action.

According to him, the advice is important to avert this new trend of crime in the society.