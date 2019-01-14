186,798 PVCs unclaimed in Bayelsa —INEC

By Samuel Oyadongha

YENAGOA—Bayelsa State office of Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has said no fewer than 186,798 Permanent Voters Cards, PVCs, are unclaimed in the state.

To this end, the commission has commenced the distribution of PVCs at the various wards in the state.

The state Resident Electoral Commissioner, Dr. Cyril Omorogbe, who disclosed this in a chat in Yenagoa, said: “We have received 295,318 PVCs. Of this, we have distributed 108,520 PVCs with a balance of 186,798 PVCs left.

“But the commission has commenced the distribution of PVCs at the various registration (ward) headquarters in the state to ameliorate the challenges face by coming to INEC offices in the local government areas to collect their PVCs.”

He urged all “registered voters who have not collected their PVCs, those who did transfers and also cases of defaced and lost PVCs to visit the town halls of their various ward headquarters to collect their PVCs.”

Declaring commitment of the commission to its “no PVCs no voting in the 2019 general election” rule, he warned: “There will be no collection of PVC by proxy, because it is against the law and offenders will face the law. “