18-year-old Briton donates clinic in Jema’a LGA

Mr Seth Thomas, an 18-year-old British philanthropist, has donated a clinic to Asso community in Gwong chiefdom of Jemaa Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

Thomas, at the commissioning ceremony on Sunday, said he was moved to raise funds for the clinic in view of the plight of people of the community who had no access to proper medical care when he paid an advocacy visit following attacks on the village in 2017 that claimed lives.

While expressing optimism that the facility would go a long way in meeting the health needs of the people, Thomas appreciated the community for naming the clinic after him.

Rep. Nicholas Garba (PDP Jema’a/Sanga) urged Government to properly assess the needs of communities that suffered such attacks with a view to addressing them.

Garba said government, beside deploying security to the area, has to do more to rehabilitate people whose houses were burnt and means of livelihood destroyed in the attacks.

The legislator appreciated the donor for the gesture and appealed to public spirited individuals to complement his effort in that direction.

The Chief Executive Officer, Christian Solidarity Worldwide, Nigeria, and General Secretary of Evangelical Churches Winning All, Rev. Yunusa Nmadu, said CSW partnered Thomas to actualise his dream of giving succour to the less privileged.

During the ceremony, the Kpop Gwong, Paul Zakka Wyoms, conferred a chieftaincy title, ‘Theh Gwong’, on the donor to reciprocate the gesture.(NAN)