18 killed after bus overturned in western Ethiopia

Eighteen people died after a bus overturned in western Ethiopia on Wednesday, leaving scores of others with serious injuries, police said.

Turumsa Solomon, East Wollega Zone Traffic Police Division Chief, expressed concern that the death toll could further rise, state-run news agency ENA reported on Thursday.

Man dies jumping from moving BRT bus at Casso Bus-Stop, Lagos/Abeokuta expressway

Some 33 passengers, who were on board the damaged vehicle, are now receiving treatment in nearby health stations, said Solomon.

Ten of the passengers are reported to have sustained serious injuries.

A Technical problem was said to be the major cause behind the deadly accident, which was also exacerbated by the thorny geographical landscape of the accident area, according to police.

The deadly accident came on the backdrop of another car accident on Sunday that left 17 people dead. (Xinhua/NAN)