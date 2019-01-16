178,420 PVCs not yet collected in Ebonyi, says REC

By Peter Okutu

Abakaliki—THE Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Ebonyi State, yesterday stated that 178, 420 Permanent Voters Cards were yet to be collected by the electorate in the State.

The State Resident Electoral Commissioner, Professor Godswill Obioma made this known during an interactive session with religious leaders on preparations for the 2019 general elections at the Pavilion, INEC Headquarters, Abakaliki.

Obioma who stated that the commission had adopted the strategy of issuing PVCs to electorate at both the wards and polling unit levels called on the religious leaders to sensitize their followers on the need for them to go and collect their PVCs to avoid being disenfranchised in the forthcoming elections.

According to him, “INEC condemns in strong terms the act of vote buying by some unscrupulous politicians as it is not only punishable under the law but also a way of selling our future and that of our children.

“As at 14th January, 2019, 178, 420 PVCs are yet to be collected in Ebonyi State and between now and 8th February, 2019, the owners are expected to have come and collected them,” he said.