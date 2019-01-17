17-yr-old secondary school student, 16 others arrested for robbery, kidnapping

By Peter Duru

Makurdi—A 17-year-old secondary school student and 16 others have been arrested by the Benue State Police Command in Otukpo and Zaki Biam, Ukum Local Government areas, for alleged kidnapping and armed robbery.

Parading the suspects at the State Police Command in Makurdi, the state Commissioner of Police, Omololu Bishi, said among those apprehended were members of a deadly kidnap and robbery gang that operated along the busy Otukpo-Enugu road.

Bishi said the operation leading to the arrest of the suspects left four of the suspects dead after gun battles with the gang.

According to him, “the gang had on January 18, this year, kidnapped a woman in Otukpo and were asking for ransom before the police waded into the matter and in the process, the woman escaped from the den of the kidnappers into the bush.”

“After her escape, she successfully led the Police to the hideout of the kidnappers, but on sighting our men they opened fire on them and the ensuing gun battle led to the gunning down of two of the suspects, while seven others were arrested.

“Items recovered from the suspects include three rifles of different calibres with 30 rounds of ammunition, five military camouflages, police uniform that was collected from a policeman at gunpoint during a robbery operation sometime last year.

“Other items recovered were 28 handsets, the sum of N4000, ladies handbags, rings, and jewellery watches.”