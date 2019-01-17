17 people killed in Ugandan road accident

Seventeen people died in North-East Uganda when a truck carrying traders from neighbouring Congo overturned, police said on Monday.

Another 10 people were injured when the truck’s brakes failed on a steep slope in the region of Panyimur on Sunday, local police spokesperson Josephine Anguca told dpa.

“The traders were going to a fish market from the Congo. We have yet to establish the number of people on the truck,’’ she said.

Road accidents blamed on drunk driving, over-loading and poor mechanical condition of vehicles are common in Uganda. (dpa/NAN)