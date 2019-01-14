14-yr-old boy beaten to death by mother, uncle for stealing N21,000

By Dayo Johnson

Akure—A 14-year-old JSS 3 student, Matthew Adebayo, has been tortured to death by her mother, Ajoke Adebayo, and uncle, Idowu Adebayo, in Akure, the Ondo State capital, for allegedly stealing.

The two have been arrested and detained at the state Police Headquarters in Akure.

Reports had it that the deceased was alleged to have withdrawn N21,000 from the mother’s bank account without her knowledge.

Enraged by the development, the mother reportedly informed her husband, a police officer, who directed his brother, Idowu, to discipline him.

An eyewitness said: “The woman, Ajoke, called her husband to inform him about what the son did, so the husband then called his younger brother, Idowu Adebayo, to discipline the boy.

“As Idowu was beating the boy, Ajoke too joined in the beating, inflicting injuries on the body of the boy. After beating the boy, they also locked him inside a room and went away.

“It was the boy’s friends in the area that called the attention of the neighbours to the torturing of the boy. Later when they opened the door, where he was locked in, he was already unconscious. He was rushed to the hospital where he gave up the ghost.”

Vanguard learned that neighbours hinted the Police, who later stormed the area and arrested of the mother and uncle.

The incident, according to reports, has thrown the entire community into mourning.

Attempt by the uncle to escape was thwarted as Police detectives swooped on him before he fled the scene of the crime.

The state’s Police image-maker, Femi Joseph, said: “We have arrested the two suspects and very soon, we will arrest the Police father who gave the order to beat the boy. He is not serving in our command here, but he would soon be arrested.”