14% of adults in S-East suffering kidney diseases – NAN

By Peter Okutu

ABAKALIKI—THE National Association of Nephrology, NAN, yesterday, stated that 14 per cent of adults in the South East geopolitical zone were battling with different stages of kidney diseases.

Don’t abandon cassava cultivation, ALFAN Chairman urges farmers

Briefing newsmen on its 31st NAN conference at the International Conference Centre, Abakaliki with the theme “Kidney in Multisystem Diseases” the President of the group, Professor Ifeoma Ulasi who added that the disease was silently plaguing the people of the zone called on adults and children to avoid dehydration, use of toxic herbs, hot weather and various practices that were inimical to the smooth operations of the kidney.

Ulasi who observed that the country does not have any national data on kidney problems called on Nigerians to take proper care of their health by drinking at least three litres of clean water everyday.

“Some environmental factors are responsible for the kidney problems in this country. Hot weather, dehydration and use of certain toxic herbs are contributory. Not all herbs are good for human consumption and should be avoided.

“Forteen per cent of adult South-easterners have kidney diseases and research is the key to solving this problem. Unfortunately, in this country, we do not have any national data on kidney problems.

“This association in existence for over 30 years holds its yearly conference where we come together to discuss issues related to renal or kidney health. We update ourselves by learning from experts from all parts of the world. This year, we have people from US, UK, South Africa and other Africa countries.”