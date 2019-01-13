13 policemen arrested for raiding Lagos club

By Evelyn Usman

Thirteen policemen have been arrested for raiding Lakers Country night club in Ikorodu area of Lagos.

The policemen attached to the Anti Cultism unit of the command, were alleged to have invaded the night club, Sunday and dispossessed some customers and workers of their valuables.

Irked by their indulgence, the command boss, Imohimi Edgal ordered for the arrest of all policemen that partook in the operation.

As at time of writing this report, their motive for the invasion was unknown. But the command revealed that 19 policemen were involved, out of 13 were arrested.

Commenting on the arrest, spokesman for the command, CSP Chile Oti, said ” the CP directed that all the policemen involved in the operation be invited for questioning.

“Presently, 13 out of the 19 officers that raided Lakers County night club in the Ikorodu area of Lagos state have been arrested and are undergoing interrogation at the Command’s X-Squad Section while the rest are expected to report to the investigation body before midnight.

“Meanwhile, a team of detectives have been dispatched to the hotel to get evidence that would aid Investigation and ultimately, the prosecution of officers found culpable.

“The CP said that the Command will never cover up for any officer who breaches the standard operating procedure of the Force while carrying out his duties. He therefore assures that at the end of the ongoing investigation, the Command would as usual, inform members of the public of the outcome of the probe.