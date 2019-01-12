12 autonomous communities endorse Ugwuanyi for 2nd term

By Chinedu Adonu

The people of Akpugo in Nkanu West Local Government Area of Enugu State, comprising 12 autonomous communities have unanimously endorsed Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for a second term in office.

Rising from a meeting of the leadership of the town union of the autonomous communities, constituent villages, major markets and all the kindred families, the Akpugo people commended Ugwuanyi for his “uncommon leadership style and giant development strides across the state,” especially in their area.

The people applauded Ugwuanyi for the construction of Ndiagu-Akpugo Road, which they noted was the first state government’s road project in their land. They also lauded the governor for the rehabilitation of Ameze Water Scheme and appointments of their sons and daughters into sensitive positions, such as Commissioner, Chairman of Local Government Service Commission, and Executive Secretary of Local Government Pensions Board, among others.

Moving the motion for the endorsement, a former Federal Commissioner with the Public Complaints Commission, Afam Nnaji, after highlighting the good works of the governor, his penchant for peace and special love for the people of Nkanuland, stated that his re-election “will ensure continuity and consolidation of the developmental strides and positive economic expansion of the state.”

He also moved for the endorsement of the candidature of their son, Nnoli Nnaji for Nkanu West/East Federal Constituency on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, as well as other candidates of the party in the senatorial district.

Seconding the motion, the President General of Ndiuno Uwani Autonomous Community, Chief Moses Aniemeka, opined that “the unparalleled peace that exists in Enugu State needs to continue”, stressing that “this cannot happen if the Governor is not reelected in office”.

Consequently, the meeting adopted the motion as moved and unanimously endorsed the re-election of Gov. Ugwuanyi and the election of their son, Chief Nnaji and other PDP candidates, including Senator Dr. Chimaroke Nnamani and Hon. Iloabuchi Aniagu.

In his remark, the Royal father of the day, His Royal Majesty, Igwe John Ideyi, prayed fervently for the unity and Progress of Akpugo and for God to grant of the people their wish for Gov. Ugwuanyi, Hon. Nnaji and other PDP candidates at the polls.

Speaking earlier, while welcoming participants, the State Commissioner for Commerce and Industry, an illustrious son of the town, Hon. Sam Ogbu-Nwobodo, explained that the essence of the gathering was to bring the leaders of the people together in unity, to continue to forge a common front for socio-political and economic development of their area in particular and the state in general.

Hon. Ogbu-Nwobodo thanked the people for their unceasing prayers, solidarity, goodwill and support for Gov. Ugwuanyi and the emergence of their illustrious son, Hon. Nnaji as the PDP candidate for Nkanu West/East Federal Constituency, and solicited more support for their landslide victory at the forthcoming general election.

Also speaking, Hon. Nnaji while thanking the governor for his love for Akpugo, called on the people to “imbibe the spirit of love for one another to move Akpugo, Nkanu West LGA and Enugu State forward”. He promised that if elected he will give them quality representation.

An elder statesman and the Deputy President General, Ihunekwagu Autonomous Community, Chief Paul Igweshi, thanked the participants and the entire people of Akpugo for their cooperation and sense of direction towards the progress of the area and the state.