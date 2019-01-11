1,000 indigent Lagosians receive free medicare

By Monsuru Olowoopejo

LAGOS—Worried by theinability of indigent residents of Lagos to satiate medical service, a group of women lecturers, medical experts and others in institutions yesterday provided free medical services to no fewer than 1,000 indigent patients in Ikorodu.

The group stressed that the free medical mission was designed to use their expertise to diagnose patients, who possibly don’t have funds to approach consultants, distribute free drugs and other healthcare services to them.

According to the group, Movement of Women in Lagos State Institutions for Sanwo-Olu, MOWLASS, the service would lift heavy financial burden of approaching medical experts from beneficiaries in the state.

Speaking with journalists, convener of MOWLASS, wife of the Secretary to Lagos State Government, SSG, Prof. Yemi Olatunji-Bello, stated that the move would also prepare the beneficiaries to participate in next month’s election.

Olatunji-Bello said: “The beneficiaries go through medical examination; we have specialists among us, free drugs, proper check up; whatever ailment that is diagnosed and cannot be treated by ordinary drugs are referred to the General Hospital and other specialist hospitals for follow up, but for now basic drugs are made available to them.”