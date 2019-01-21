100 years: Lagos Anglican Diocese plans Centenary City, Online Radio

By Olayinka Latona

LAGOS—THE Diocese of Lagos (Anglican Communion) has joined several other church organisations to express concern over the forthcoming general elections, praying to God for a peaceful polls and the election of credible leaders.

Addressing journalists ahead of the centenary anniversary celebration of the foremost mission in Nigeria, the diocesan Bishop, Rt. Rev. Humphrey Olumakaiye revealed his vision to reposition the diocese to continue to impact the society and influence the nation for the good of all citizens.

According to him, the church is intensifying prayers for a peaceful general elections in the country considering the palpable tension across the country.

As part of activities marking the centenary anniversary of the Diocese of Lagos which was carved out of the Diocese of Equatorial West Africa in 1919, the bishop is planning a multi-billion naira Centenary City in Lekki-Ibeju- Epe area of the state.