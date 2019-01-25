100 days in office: Fayose left N155bn debt — Fayemi

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

ADO-EKITI—GOVERNOR Kayode Fayemi, yesterday, accused his predecessor, Ayodele Fayose of leaving behind a huge debt profile of N155 billion.

Fayemi said the debt profile of the state as at October 16, 2018, when he was sworn in as governor, stood at N155,791,785,214.08k.

He said this while rendering account of stewardship as part of activities marking his first 100 days in office at the Ekiti State House of Assembly.

His words: “The last 100 days have clearly shown to us in a practical manner that with clarity of vision, the resolve to push through and the unflinching support of the people, there are endless possibilities in our capacities to steer our state on the path of progress, despite the meager resources at our disposal.

Fayemi flags off $55 million water project for 9 LGAs

”We are meticulously delivering on our promises to the people through our various short, medium and long term socio-economic intervention programmes

“We must examine our tortuous path with a view to charting a new course for a prosperous destination, not only for us, but also for our unborn children.”

Earlier in the day, Governor Fayemi signed into law the 2019 appropriation bill, promising that the state will experience progress and development.

Ex-gov’s aide reacts

Reacting to the alleged huge debt profile left by Fayose, his media aide, Lere Olayinka said Fayemi was only trying to cover up his 100 days of failure by lying that Fayose’s administration incurred N155 billion debt.

Olayinka said no amount of falsehood can diminish the outstanding achievements of the Fayose-led administartion.

He said: “When a governor goes about advertising signing of 2019 budget as a major programme of his 100 days in office, such a governor should be pitied.

“On September 8, 2018, Fayemi said Ekiti debt was N117 billion. On October 17, 2018, the same Fayemi claimed the debt was N170 billion. Today, he is talking about N155 billion, so which one should the public believe?.”