$1.3bn Deep Sea Port in Ondo’ll create 20,000 jobs — Akeredolu

By Dayo Johnson

Akure—Ondo State governor, Mr. Rotimi Akeredolu has said that the proposed $ 1.3 billion Multipurpose Deep Sea Port in the state would create job opportunities for 20,000 people in the Ilaje coastal areas of the state.

He said the feasibility study has been completed and forwarded to the Nigeria Port Authority ,NPA.

He said these in Akure during the presentation of the report of the consultants to the state Executive Council and stakeholders of the coastal communities.

He said: “The port will offer between 7000 to 10,000 job opportunities while the Free Trade Zone FTD will offer between 9,500 to 10,000 employment opportunities.

“We are doing things for the generation to come. I have always believed that there should be a beginning. We have started, there is no going back.

“I was privileged to travel with President Buhari to the Netherlands. We went on a boat and visited the ports. I told him, if anything like this must happen in Nigeria, it must be in Ondo State. Not only that, the President has said it most of the times that he knows that Ondo is the right place for a deep-sea port.

“We should not play politics with everything. It is not our making but providence has put us where we are today. Where we are today, is the best place to have a deep-sea port.

“Ours, as a state, is to prepare the ground and show the feasibility and bankability. Can Ondo State do it? No, Ondo State cannot build or own a port. But there are many people who are willing to invest.

“The Chinese, Dutch, and others are interested because this will be a West African port not just for the country. It is not that we are looking for money to build a port but we are looking for investors and they will invest here.’’

According to the feasibility study, the 75-kilometre shoreline is a challenge for the development of a deep-sea port and is characterised by wetland and mud sedimentation.