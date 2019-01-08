‎’Obi‘ll change Nigeria, same way he did Anambra state’

By Nwafor Sunday

Valentine Obienyem, aide to the vice presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Mr Peter Obi, Tuesday, gave the assurance that Obi will never disappoint Nigerians, noting that he (Obi) will transform Nigeria the same way he restructured Anambra state.

Disclosing this via his official facebook handle, Obienyem reeled out few achievements garnered by Obi in the education sector when he was Anambra state governor.

He said that Obi took Anambra state from 26th on external examinations to no 1 in Nigeria.

Some of the things he provided according to Obienyem include:

Generators to schools in the State Two buses to schools in the State, including public and private INTERNET Connectivity Renovation of equipping of laboratories Provision of sporting equipment Provision of sick bays Renovation of the schools Computers to schools ETC Etc Etc

