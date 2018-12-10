Zik’s mausoleum not political project, says Fashola

By Vincent Ujumadu

Awka—AFTER nearly 21 years of construction work, the multi –million naira Zik Mausoleum at Onitsha has finally been completed, with the Minister of Works, Power and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola dismissing insinuation in some quarters that the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, used the project to play politics.

Inspecting the project at Inisa Onira in Onitsha yesterday, Fashola said the determination of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration to complete the project was a mark of honour for the first president of Nigeria, Dr Nnamdi Azikiwe.

According to him, President Buhari decided to see the project through after successive administrations had abandoned it because of what the great Zik of Africa stood for Nigeria.

He said: “We had the mandate of the president to finish the construction of the mausoleum and I am happy the work is completed. This is the fourth time I am coming to visit this project since 2016 and all the time I was coming, nobody accused us of playing politics with it.

“ Now that it is finished, they are saying it is political.

“If this is politics, I am proud of this kind of politics because it is developmental politics and I think I like that type of politics.

“The project is finished and everything about it is in place and I am proud of the staff of my ministry for keeping faith with the project. This is one of the good things coming to this area.”

Also speaking, the Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige, who accompanied Fashola, expressed gratitude to President Buhari for the honour done to Zik and the Igbo nation.