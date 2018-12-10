Zenith Bank unveils POS collection without payment cards

LAGOS—Zenith Bank Plc has launched the Unstructured Supplementary Service Data, USSD, payments on Point of Sales (USSD on POS), enabling customers to pay for goods and services via POS terminals in merchant locations or on e-commerce websites without the use of cards.

The innovative payment solution, which is powered by CoralPay, allows Zenith Bank customers to use the *966# Eazy Banking (USSD) to pay for goods and services on POS terminals in merchant locations or on e-commerce websites through the generation of a payment code on the POS terminal which is then confirmed by the customer using their USSD pin.

Speaking at the launch of the new payment solution, the Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Zenith Bank Plc., Mr. Peter Amangbo, said: “This solution is an exciting and highly innovative initiative in promoting financial inclusion, facilitating payments by customers either remotely in the comfort of their homes/offices or at merchant locations without the use of a payment card. With this solution, customers in remote locations plagued with challenges of poor Internet access can now carry out transactions easily using their feature phones.”

Top banks struggle to grow earnings,profitability

Zenith Bank’s *966# Eazy Banking on POS will further drive financial inclusion through agency banking. It also allows bank customers, irrespective of their bank, to carry out withdrawals from their accounts or wallets without cards on the POS terminals at agent locations.

The solution has been successfully connected to all existing POS terminals through integration with leading Payment Terminal Service Providers (PTSPs) and directly to e-commerce sites (Websites) of Zenith Bank merchants/customers. It also supports wallet-to-wallet transactions across provider banks and Mobile Money Operators (MMOs), enabling interoperability across platforms, financial institutions and payment service providers (PSPs) in the payment industry.