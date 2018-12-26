Zamfara killings: Group warns trouble fomenters to desist

A group, Save Nigeria Coalition, has urged those it said are fomenting trouble in Zamfara state to desist from such acts that have been causing the death of lives and destruction of properties.

The group said Some politicians in Zamfara state may be to blame over the crisis in the state, also alleging that the state government under the leadership of Governor Abdulaziz Yari Abubakar, has not provided the needed security in the state.

Report had it that hundreds of persons lost their lives in separate attacks championed by suspected bandits in some communities of Zamfara state.

The Save Nigeria Coalition, which made the claim during a press conference on Wednesday, said some politicians “who lost tickets during the last primary elections were pained and resorted to violence.”

Comrade Yusuf Msheliza, National Convener of the group, while addressing the media in Abuja on Wednesday, appealed to the international community and the relevant authorities to intervene.

His words, “The turn of event in Zamfara state is as troubling as it is baffling. Here is a state that was peaceful, was set to becoming a replacement economic hub for what the country has lost in the Borno state axis where farming and fishing in the Lake Chad Basin have been disrupted by terrorists. The same Zamfara state has now metamorphosed into a killing field where unknown killers are now on rampage.

“We of course, acknowledged that the state in the past had occasional incidents of cattle rustling and incidents of robberies like any other part of the country or even other countries of the world. The state graduating to banditry on an industrial scale was quite a surprise. But the surprise was only up till the time that information has now trickled out to provide details about how the political bigwigs in the state have been stoking the fire of banditry, especially upon their rejection by their party members as flag bearers in the 2019 elections.

“There is no point dilly-dallying about what we have found out. The upsurge in banditry is politically masterminded.

“These elements who lost out in the primaries are embittered that they were unable to get tickets as candidates. It is no coincidence that bandits have gone on killing spree.

“Nigerians will therefore not tolerate a situation where politicians, irrespective of whether they lost primary elections, stoke tension in the guise of bandits to create another security threat for the country. Our Coalition will ensure that anyone that fails to heed this timely counsel and is later indicted would be dragged before all the courts possible on earth.

“Our demand to them is unequivocal. They must also public renounce violence in any guise in addition to distancing themselves from acts that amount to endorsing violence as the answer when the permutation does not favour them.

“We urge the Federal Government to step into the situation before it gets out of hand. Again, we warn that we must not have another Boko Haram in the country.

“We appeal to the international community to wade in. They must impress it on the Federal Government that it owes the responsibility of providing security to citizens and that it must live up to this task,” the statement read.