Zamfara Govt. awards N657 million for reconstruction of 30 PHCs

Gusau, Zamfara State Government has awarded N657 million contracts for the renovation, reconstruction and supply of equipment to 30 Primary Health Care Centres across the state.

Presenting the contract letters to indigenous contractors in Gusau on Thursday, Gov. Abdul’aziz Yari charged them to work in line with the contractual agreements.

Yari, represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Abdullahi Shinkafi said that one of the areas given priority by state government is improvement of health care services, especially in rural communities.

Elumelu donates N2bn hospital to health ministry

“The state government has come up with a policy to provide standard Primary Health Care Centres in each of the 147 wards of the state.

“This is the actualisation of the policy; we have selected two PHCs in each of the 12 out of the 14 local government areas of the state and three PHCs from Bungudu and Maru LGAs.

“This in addition to other commitments done by the state government in the areas of road construction, schools renovations and reconstruction as well disbursements of loans and welfare,’’ Yari said.

The governor said that the state, with less than N200 million IGR, is taking care of over 700 health facilities across the state.

Earlier, the State Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Alhaji Lawal Liman commended the government for executing various development projects in the state.

Liman said the governor’s gesture of awarding contracts to indigenous contractors had improved the economy of the state.

According to him, the state government had upgraded Yariman Bakura Specialist Hospital Gusau and ensured total renovation of the General Hospitals in Bungudu, Birnin-Magaji, Bukkuyum and Bakura LGAs.

Buhari urges ASUU to suspend strike in national interest

“I know the state government is planning to upgrade the General Hospitals at Talata-Mafara, Gummi, Tsafe and Kaura-Namoda,’’ he said.

He cautioned the contractors against shoddy jobs, saying that there will be no compromise in the health sector under the APC administration.

He urged the people to continue to support the APC led administration in the state for them to benefit from more dividends of democracy.