Zamfara attack: IDPs taking refuge in Katsina rise to 2,163

By Bashir Bello

KATSINA—The number of Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs from incessant armed attacks by bandits in Zamfara State, who are now taking refuge in Kankara Local Government Area of Katsina State have risen to 2,163.

Spokesperson of the State Emergency Management Agency, SEMA, Mohammed Umar confirmed the figure to newsmen at the weekend.

Motorists, residents groan over bad roads in Lagos

Umar said the persons were in Kankara and Faskari local government areas, adding that plans were underway to keep them at the temporary camp of Nuhu Model Primary School in Kankara.

The villagers mostly children and women were displaced from Buke and Wailar, Unguwar Yabo, Dan Fili, Yartalata, Sabon Yartalata and Mandaba villages of Tsafe Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

Amnesty boss, Dokubo, preaches in Niger Delta

Vanguard also learned that the interim Chairman of Kankara Local Government Area, Alhaji Anas Isa among other people provided relief materials such as mattress, blankets, and foodstuffs for the IDPs.