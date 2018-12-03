Zamfara: Atiku mourns 50 slain Policemen

urges FG to set aside $1 billion for training of military personnel

By Dirisu Yakubu

ABUJA – Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abukakar, has described as shocking the news of the reported death of 50 Policemen in Zamfara state at the hands of bandits.

The former Vice President Monday said he was pained that those who have dedicated their lives to securing the country were being cut down in their prime.

While condoling with families of the slain Policemen, Atiku called on government to find a quick solution to the security challenges in the land given that only a fortnight ago, over 100 soldiers were killed in Melete, Borno state.

“Coming so soon after the heavy losses sustained by the Nigerian Army at the hands of Boko Haram in Melete , Borno State, this new casualty figure is a red flag that calls for immediate and decisive action on the part of the leadership of Nigeria.

“As such, Atiku Abukakar calls for a state of emergency to be declared not in Borno or Zamfara, but in financing the military and security services. He calls for an immediate allocation of at least $1 billion to go towards arming and training our military, police and other security agencies as well as providing improved service conditions for the officers and men at the front lines of the war on terror and criminality.

“Atiku calls for a comprehensive insurance program for all officers and men of our military and security services such that if they are injured and killed in service, their family receives a sum equal to 10 years salary and allowances,” Atiku said in a statement issued on Monday by the his media team.

Atiku also called for an emergency to be declared mandating concerned authorities to allow families of soldiers and policemen killed in service to remain in their official quarters for as long as is reasonably possible for them to get alternative accommodation and that a special agency be set up to help them in that process.

The PDP flag bearer also called for seven days period of national mourning, “for flags to be flown at half mast and for national awards to be given to these fallen heroes who should be given heroes funerals.”