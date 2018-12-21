YULETIDE: There’ll be no killings, kidnappings, Rivers CP vows

By Davies Iheamnachor

PORT HARCOURT— Commissioner of Police in Rivers State, Ahmed Zaki, has vowed to ensure that cultists and kidnappers do not have a field day during the festive season in the state.

Zaki also placed ban on use of fireworks and crackers during the period, adding that the police ought to provide adequate security to residents of the state without distraction.

Zaki, spoke in Port Harcourt, yesterday while briefing newsmen on the preparedness of police to ensure violence-free Yuletide and 2019 elections.

The CP stated that the police have identified parts of the state where kidnappers operate, adding that deployments have been made to end operations of hoodlums in those areas.

He said: “As a command, we are not oblivious of the fact that these festive periods are usually characterized by an upsurge in criminal activities. To this end, adequate security arrangements have been put in place to ensure that celebrations are hitch free without any form of security breach. We have deployed men to cover all the flashpoints. These we have done by deploying men to all entry and exit points in and out of the state.’’