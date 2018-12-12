Yuletide: Respect environment as you celebrate, Lagos tells residents

The Lagos State Government has called on Lagosians to be mindful of the environment as they celebrate the Christmas and New Year season.

The Commissioner for Environment, Mr Babatunde Durosinmi-Etti, said in a statement on Wednesday that residents should respect the environment as they celebrate.

Durosinmi-Etti said that a lot of waste would be generated during the Christmas and New Year celebrations, hence, should be disposed properly.

”Lagosians should dispose of animal waste properly, as well as bag their refuse and put at designated points,” he said.

The commissioner assured Lagosians that the State Government was redoubling efforts through the Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA), to ensure a cleaner and healthier state for the benefit of all.

He urged residents to desist from acts that could have negative impacts on the environment, reduce their waste and think of the environment first as they make their Yuletide preparations.

Durosinmi-Etti appealed to Lagosians to guide against the outbreak of epidemics, by ensuring that they handle waste in the most appropriate way.

He also urged Lagosians to be cautious of naked fire in cigarettes, firewood, cooking stoves among other sources, in order to avoid fire outbreaks, especially during this Harmattan season.

”Our environment is becoming dusty and hazy with dryness affecting everything including trees, wooden items, leaves and furniture.

”We urge residents to be extremely careful with fire, so as to prevent outbreaks because fire is nobody’s friend,” the commissioner said.

He advised Lagosians to take precautionary measures by making sure that they avoid bush and solid waste burning during this period.

Durosinmi-Etti said that waste burning might lead to fire outbreak, while urging all to install fire extinguishers in their homes, cars, offices, market places and motor parks.

The Commissioner stated that motorists should ensure that they have fire extinguishers in their vehicles, maintain speed limits and observe road signs.

He advised residents to make use of the Lagos State Parks in their neighborhood and be mindful of their activities in parks and gardens by obeying the Public Smoking Law.

Durosinmi-Etti also urged residents to avoid bringing inflammable objects to the gardens.

The commissioner advised Lagosians against the storage of petrol and other inflammable materials at homes, offices, shops and markets.

He said that such storage could aid fire outbreak, especially at this Harmattan period when virtually all objects in the environment were dry.