Yuletide: Police deploy 2,000 personnel to strategic locations

By Chioma Onuegbu

UYO – NO fewer than 2,000 police officers in Akwa Ibom State Command have been deployed to strategic locations across the state to check any form of crime before, during and after the Christmas celebration.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Odiko MacDon, who disclosed this in a statement, yesterday, in Uyo, however, appealed to residents to always be security conscious and to report suspicious movements within their domain to the police.

He assured that the police would remain firm in their duty of delivering qualitative and effective policing services to the residents.

His words: “As we celebrate, let us be reminded that Akwa Ibom is one of the most peaceful states in Nigeria today. The command will remain resolute and uncompromising in delivering qualitative policing services for the benefits of all visitors and Akwa Ibomites before, during and after the celebrations.

“To ensure a hitch-free celebration the command has deployed over 2000 personnel to strategic areas and locations across the state. We must, therefore, be security conscious at all times and report any suspicious movement or persons to the police.”