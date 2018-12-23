Yuletide: Ondo workers excited as Akeredolu pays December salary

AKURE – GOVERNOR Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has ordered the payment of the December salary for workers in the state to enable workers have a fun-filled Christmas and New Year celebration.



Akeredolu had earlier in the week ordered that workers in the state be credited with the month of December salary.

Confirming the payment, which had started on Saturday December 22, 2018, a primary school teacher, Mr Olaoluwa Awosika, said he received his payment at noon on Saturday.

He described the development as a rare feat previous administrations were unable to achieve.

Also confirming the payment on Sunday morning, Mr Thompson Ige, hailed the Governor for being sensitive to the plight of workers in the state.

He said: “While I appreciate the Governor for prompt payment of salaries to workers, it will be a interesting to see him pay retirees the remaining 50 percent of salary for the month of November 2018.”

Thompson while speaking on backlog of salaries inherited from the previous administration of former Governor Olusegun Mimiko, hailed the Governor for paying all salaries being owed, including the leave bonus.

He also lauded the state government for its prompt salaries to workers every month, saying it is commendable.