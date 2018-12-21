Yuletide: NSCDC deploys 700 personnel to beef up security in Jigawa

The Jigawa command of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has mobilised 700 personnel to strengthen security in the state during the forthcoming Christmas celebration.

The Corps’s Public Relations Officer, Mr Adamu Abdullahi, who made this known in Dutse on Friday, said that the measure was aimed at ensuring hitch-free, peaceful and successful celebration.

Abdullahi said in a statement that the Jigawa NSCDC Commandant, Malam Muhammad Durumin-Iya, had directed all Area Commanders and Divisional Officers in the state to put in place comprehensive operational strategies to boost security.

He said that the commandant charged the personnel, who would be stationed at strategic locations across major towns in the state, to discharge their duties diligently and professionally.

He added that the officers would be stationed at churches, recreation parks and other public places.

“Specialised operational units will be deployed alongside regular officers to partake in the operation to ensure adequate security.

“Special attention will be given to strategic places, including places of worship, recreational centres, shopping malls, markets, motor parks, government installations and other important locations.

“This is to forestall any criminal activity and guarantee the safety of the people,’’ he added.

Abdullahi urged the people to be law-abiding and security conscious at all times, particularly during the festivities.

He appealed to motorists to cooperate with the NSCDC and other security personnel on duty during the period in efforts to avert road crashes.

“I urge members of the public to be vigilant; they should report any suspicious movement to the nearest security formation within their localities,’’ he said.

Abdullahi reiterated the commitment of the corps to providing security for the people’s lives and property across the state.

“On behalf of the officers of the NSCDC command, the state commandant rejoices with Christians in the state.

“He, however, urges the general public to cooperate with all security personnel by proving useful information that will enhance the general security of the state,’’ he added.