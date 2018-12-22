Yuletide: NEMA urges motorists to be safety conscious

Mr Ibrahim Farinloye, the Spokesman for the agency in Southwest, gave the advice in Lagos on Saturday.

According to him, this is imperative due to three serious motor accidents along Lagos-Ibadan expressway which involved 10 people.

“The first accident occurred at Ibafo, Ogun State, involving four people. Two women, a pregnant woman and one man sustained various degrees of injury, while four children in the motor were unhurt.

“The second accident which occurred before Punch Newspaper Complex, Arepo, Ogun State, involved a lone private car which ran into a ditch but nobody sustained serious injury.

Yuletide : Vehicles impounded will not be released until Jan. 7, 2019 — TRACE

“Preliminary observation indicated that speeding and fatigue could have caused the incidents,’’ he said in a statement.

Farinloye cautioned those selling goods in traffic to desist from endangering their lives.

“A driver hit one of the traders in front of OPIC Centre, at Isheri, Ogun State, who was struggling to sell his wares in between the traffic lanes and the boy sustained serious injuries.

“All the victims were taken to Accidents and Emergency Medical Centre, Toll Gate, Lagos Ibadan Express way,’’ he said.

Farinloye, however, said that the agency was collaborating with the FRSC in a bid to reduce crashes; and loss of lives and property during the yuletide. (NAN)