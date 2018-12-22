Yuletide: Lagos poultry farmers record high patronage

Some poultry farmers in Oko-Oba area of Lagos State on Saturday expressed excitement as they had begun to record sales on a positive note ahead of Christmas.

The farmers told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos that though they expected more patronage but were happy that Lagosians still had the purchasing power to buy their products.

News men report that the farmers reared turkey, broilers, noilers and other poultry birds.

Mr Daniel Dimeji, a broiler and noiler farmer, said that almost all his birds had been sold and that sales had been consistent in the last two days.

Dimeji told NAN that he had about 2,000 broilers and 1,500 noilers.

“I must say that sales has been very positive because about half of my stuck is gone already.

“I am surprised that people will still come out to buy chicken notwithstanding the economic situation of the country, so, that makes me happy.

“I hope that before Tuesday, all my products would have been bought, though, my New Year sales will commence immediate after Christmas celebration, ‘’ he said.

Dimeji says that average size of broiler goes for N4,500, while a bigger size is between N5,000 and N6,000; noiler birds is selling at N3,500 and N5,000, depending on the size.

Ms Deborah Kolawole, a turkey, old layer and broiler farmer, said that she was happy with the sales so far.

Kolawole said that a big turkey which she used to sell for N12,000 as at November now goes for N15,000.

“As the Christmas draws near, definitely, the prices of wares and foodstuff will go up, that is what has happened. The feed we use to keep the turkey and other birds healthy and strong have gone up.

“Even though the prices have increased, people are still patronising us,” she said.

Kolawole also said that middlemen and market women, who serve as off-takes in the poultry value chain, were also part of price increments.

Emmanuel Tobi, an old layer bird farmer, said that sales had been encouraging when compared to last year.

Tobi said that he was not able to invest as much as he had wanted because of the fear of selling at ridiculous prices that will not be profitable.

“I am not really surprised that Nigerians will want to have a good celebration irrespective of the situation in the country, but I never expected this much.

“I am very happy with the sales so far but am not happy that I did not put in as much as I would have loved to, ‘’ he said.

NAN reports that in other parts of state such as Lekki, Mile 12, Ile-Epo markets, prices of live poultry products are between N2,000 and N8,000 depending on the weight and brand. (NAN)