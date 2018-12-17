Gridlock: Intensify traffic control on Lagos roads LSHA tells Ambode

By Ebun Sessou

As part of measure to ease traffic gridlock in the state during the yuletide season, the Lagos State House of Assembly, LSHA has asked Governor Akinwunmi Ambode to intensify traffic control on Lagos roads by delegating special traffic officials including the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority, LASTMA, and Vehicle Inspection Service, VIS, to take control of major roads in the state.

Speaking on the floor of the House during plenary Tuesday, the speaker, Mr. Mudashiru Obasa, lamented that the recent and persistence gridlock in the state is worrisome adding that, residents in the state on a daily basis are faced with unimaginable traffic challenges.

Obasa who raised the matter also noted that it was the responsibility and duty of the state government to ensure free flow of traffic in the state. Adding that, traffic control is one of the duties of LASTMA.

According to him, “LASTMA officials should stop the actions of folding arms, while motorists and ‘Okada’ riders ( Motor cyclists) do whatever they like on the roads. Any official that fails to perform his or her duty should be sanctioned. We need to take adequate steps on this.

“Something must be done about the gridlock . The LASTMA officials are being paid salaries. We know that this is Yuletide period, but we must ensure that there is free flow of traffic in the state.



“We will write the Governor to call on LASTMA and VIO to ensure free flow of traffic on all our roads in Lagos State while motorists should also obey traffic laws.

In a related development, the speaker has also ordered the clerk of the House, Mr. Azeez Sanni to write the family of the LASTMA official, late Adeyemo Rotimi that was killed by an officer of the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (FSARS), Joseph Oki in Iyana Ipaja area of the state in last month.

He added that that the House Committee on Transport should pay a courtesy call on the family of the deceased.

It will be recalled that a police inspector attached to the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad, FSARS, Ikeja allegedly shot dead an official

with the Lagos State Transport Management Authority, LASTMA, while controlling traffic on Wednesday 28, November, 2018.

However, the House would be commemorating 2018 Hijrah, commission the newly constructed assembly mosque and organise prayers for the celebration of the 76th birthday of President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday, 21, December, 2018.

Meanwhile, the House has adjourned plenary to Monday 7, January, 2019, an indication that Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of the state would not present the 2019 Budget of the state before the House this year.