Yuletide: Fun seekers bemoan low events at National Theatre

Some fun seekers that thronged the National Arts Theatre, Iganmu, Lagos, on Wednesday in celebration of the Boxing Day, complained about low events at the complex.



A News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) correspondent was told in separate interviews with the fun seekers that horse-riding was the only available activity, apart from foods and drinks available in the shops.

In separate interviews with NAN, some of the revellers described the theatre’s environment as “boring’’, wondering why there were not many events in place on a day like this.

Mrs Folashade Agiri, a business woman, said that she was disappointed to be at the theatre.

She said that her intention was to watch a Yoruba film advertised before now on the television; and only to discover that the film was not going to be shown.

“I came with my children all the way from Ikorodu to watch a Yoruba film that was advertised on television but on getting here, there is no film to be watched.

“I just wasted my time and money to get here, only to be told that no film is on. This is shameful,’’ Agiri, a mother of three said.

One of her children, who was visibly unhappy with the inactivity at the complex, quickly urged her mother to let them leave.

Ms Nkechi Okonkwo, an Insurance Expert, said that the management of the theatre should have put in place some activities and fun equipment for relaxation during the festive period.

She said that the horses brought in by some individuals, made relaxation at the place restricted to only few.

“There should be variety of fun for the children but it is only horse ride that is available. This is not good enough.

“This is a place that ought to be lively but unfortunately, nothing is going on here,’’ Okonkwo said.

Similarly, Mrs Ifedayo Ibiyemi, a Public Relations Officer of Prima Garnet, regretted her coming to the theatre, adding that it was her first time of coming to the place.

“I thought I was going to have a lot fun here.

“I am here with my family but everywhere here is just boring, no games and no films to watch. It could have been better for me to stay at home or better still go to the beach.

“My children are not happy because this is not what they bargained for’’ Ibiyemi said.

Mr Emeka Daniel, who came with five children and his wife, urged the Federal Government to improve on the economic situation in the country.

“I would have allowed my family to watch different movies at the cinema but I cannot afford it, we still thank God that we are healthy.

Another fun seeker Mrs Adelakun Ibitoye, a nurse, who came with two children said they were enjoying the good atmosphere around the National Theatre area.

She also called on the cinema operators to be more time-conscious to enable viewers to watch as many films as possible.

A Butcher, Mr Tairu Sanni, said he came with three of his friends to plan on improving their sales and to have fun after the short meeting.

A widow, Hajia Mulikat Lawal, said she came to relax and enjoy with her grand children, saying that only few people patronised the National Theatre during this year’s Boxing Day.

Lawal said she looked forward to seeing a crowd during the New Year celebrations. (NAN)