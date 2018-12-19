Yuletide: FRSC assures free flow of traffic along Dutse, Bwari routes

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), on Wednesday, assured commuters along Dutse- Bwari axis in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) of free flow of traffic this yuletide.

The corps’ Dutse-Alhaji Unit Commander, Asst.Corps Commander, Okonkwo Chima, told newsmen on the sideline of a Peace and Security Committee meeting in Bwari, Abuja, that all was set to address all traffic challenges in the axis.

“We have put in place, through what we call Operation Zero, an initiative we embarked upon during this period, to ensure zero crash throughout the ’ember months’.

“We have massive deployment of personnel, logistics and everything we need to make sure that we have a free flow of traffic and reduction of crashes.

“We have deployed all these, massively, in both Dutse market area, and the whole of Bwari axis, because that axis is now a corridor leading to Kaduna and other states, especially during this period”.

Chima added that the FRSC was committed to ensuring that it lived up to expectation by ensuring free flow of traffic, saying that the issue of security would also be tackled.

Also speaking, the Area Commander, Kubwa Police Division, ACP Gado Bakyu, while assuring the readiness and service of the police, urged residents to remain calm and be law-abiding, as they go about their businesses.

“The Inspector General (IG) and our commissioners have already directed us to make sure that everything goes smoothly during this period nationwide.

“We are on the alert to thrash out any form of disturbance. Our men have been posted out, and are everywhere, not to harass or intimidate anyone but to make sure we tackle every criminal activity.

“Movement is not restricted, everyone is free to move about as long as we remain law-abiding citizens,” she said. (NAN)