Yuletide: Emeka Offor reaches out to 1,689 widows in Anambra community

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu

Nnewi—Determined to ensure that no family in Oraifite, Ekwusigo Local Government Area of Anambra State spends money to buy rice during the Christmas and New Year celebrations, the 1,689 widows in Orifite received one bag of rice each from Sir Emeka Offor Foundation, SEOF, during its annual rice distribution to the widows in the community.

The widows also received a cash donation of about N5,000,000,00million naira and other items from Sir Offor and his friends who came to join him in celebrating with the women during the occasion held at SEOF Secretariat Oraifite. The rice distribution which is the brain child of Mrs. Adaorah Offor, wife of Sir Emeka Offor, the chairman of SEOF was done according to the widows cooperative groups, which included Chukwuzitalu Ezumeru, Udoamaka Irefi, Ofuobi Isingwu Njikoka Umuezeopi, Ifunanya, Chibundo Dunuamakom, Nwannekamaka Umunanakwa and Makuochukwu Ibolo.

Similar gesture had earlier been extended to the entire villages in Orifite and associations including churches which also received one cow each to celebrate the yuletide but the one for the widows seems to be more appealing to Sir Offor and wife who were present to witness the distribution which was done after the widows have been entertained with food, drinks and other sundry gifts.

The occasion attracted many prominent people form Anambra State including Coordinator of SEOF, Sir Tony Obi, Dr Steve Nwosu, Chief Austin Ndigwe, Chairman of Sea Horse Lubricants, Chief Ebuka Onunkwo, Chief J.K. Onyeka, Vice President, Amalgamated Markets Traders Association of Anambra State, Prince Gozie Akudolu, the Managing Director of Enugu Electricity Distribution Company some members of his management.

Founder and Chairman SEOF, Sir Emeka Offor who was visibly happy for the reaction of the widows who danced and exchanged banters with him and his wife whom they nicknamed “Anulika” for her kind gestures to them, said “touching the lives of the down trodden in the society is what gives me the greatest joy.”

Sir Offor who is known for few words on charity occasions, simply thanked his friends and associates, like Dr Nwosu, Chief Ndigwe and others who donated to the women, and said that he has been encouraged by them for motivating him to do more for the society.

Deputy Chairman of SEOF Mrs. Offor, called for prayers for the widows and her husband to be a life and celebrate every year, saying that only God knows the magnitude of charity she and her husband have for the down trodden in the society.

Dr Nwosu, Chief Ndigwe, Chief Onyeka in their separate speeches said that Sir Offor is so passionate about widows and promised to emulate him, adding that one must not be reach to assist the widows.

Earlier in his address, Coordinator of SEOF, Sir Obi, said “eleven years ago we started Widows Cooperative in SEOF to assist our widows, not because we want our men to die, we pray that our men should not die young, yes everybody will die, but we want to get old before we die.

We want God to keep our men and also give our widows and sir Offor long life, without God we will not be able to do anything, the only thing we owe Sir Offor is prayers for good health and long life.

In appreciation to the gestures to the women in the community, the Oraifite Improvement Union, OIU, women leader, Mrs. Ifeoma Esione, said “Orifite community is proud of Sir Offor and his wife, adding that “Sir Offor is not only affecting lives in Oraifite but to Nigerians and the world at large, and his wife is light in his life.”