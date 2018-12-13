Youths protest against Gov Emmanuel in Uyo

UYO—SOME youths, yesterday, stormed the Akwa-Ibom State Headquarters of Nigerian Police, Uyo to protest what they described as “maladministration, preference for thuggery and interference” by Governor Udom Emmanuel.

The protesters, who were led by the state youth leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Stephen Ntokekpo, member representing Itu state constituency, Prince Idongesit Ituen, former transition chairman of Abak Local Government Area, Emmanuel Udosen and Tony Umoh, urged the state Commissioner of Police to continue to discharge his constitutional duties.

Speaking, Ntokekpo said “the leadership of Akwa Ibom State under Governor Udom Emmanuel is completely comatosed” citing the recent invasion of state House of Assembly with the aid of armed thugs which resulted in total breakdown of law and order.

“Our simple message is that the governor should stop insulting our elders and institutions with or we will send him home,” he said.

Responding, the Commissioner of Police represented by the Deputy Commissioner, thanked the youths for coming to declare their support and promised commitment of the police to protect lives and property within the confines of the law.