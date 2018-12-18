Youths laud firm for tackling cultism, piracy

By Davies Iheamnachor

PORT HARCOURT— Youth leaders in the country have applauded an oil firm, Belemaoil Producing Limited for tackling cultism, pipeline vandalism and piracy through empowerment and engagement of youths in jobs.

In a communiqué, the youth leaders praised the Founder and President of the firm, Mr. Jack-Rich Tein Jr., for creating thousands of employment and economic empowerment opportunities for youths across the country.

They gave the recommen-dation in Abuja at a meeting of the National Youth Council of Nigeria, NYCN, include Arewa Youths, Ijaw Youth Council, Middle Belt Youths, Northern Youth Coalition, Ohanaeze Youth Council, Nigeria Youth Organisation, National Youth Coalition, Oduduwa Youths, Ndigbo Youth Organisation, Urhobo Youth Council and Nigeria Youth Parliament.

In a communique, the youths observed the significant role Tein Jr. was playing in youth empowerment and development, which they noted was largely responsible for the peace and stability in the Niger Delta region.

The communique read by Mazi Okechukwu Isigu-zoro, National President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Youth Wing, said: “Tein Jr has demonstrated his belief in the youth movement, through his philanthropy and wealth creation.”