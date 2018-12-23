Youths guarantee Atiku 18m votes for agreeing to restructure Nigeria

By Emma Amaize

ASABA- THE 21st Century Youths of Nigeria for Restructuring, weekend, assured the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Presidential Candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar of 18, 077, 427 votes from its members in nine states of the country because of his promise to restructure the country with his first 100 days in office if elected president in 2019.

The group in a statement by the leader, Izon Ebi, also condemned the gruesome murder of former Chief of Defence Staff, Air Chief Marshal Alex Badeh, giving the Federal Government and its security agencies a seven-day ultimatum to fish out the killers to “assuage the people and exonerate themselves from any complicity.”

“We want to assure the PDP and its presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar that 18,077,427 votes are already intact waiting.”

“We urge all Nigerians to cast their votes for the PDP and be more determined to defend their votes for Atiku Abubakar, who has promised us not only security of life and property, but to restructure the country in his first 100 days in office,” it said.

According to the group, “We are using this opportunity to inform all our members to dust their permanent votes card PVC, to vote out this APC government that has failed in all ramifications. We are also using this medium to inform all our members to be very ready and organize themselves peacefully, steadfast and more importantly be very ready to defend their votes with the last drop of their blood.”

Calling for seven days of sober reflection, the group added, “We cannot continue in this type of insecurity, hunger, excruciating hardship and killings all over Nigeria as if we are at war. We, therefore, urge all Nigerians to join hands with us and vote out the APC government that has failed because the killings do not respect old, young, rich, poor or political parties.”

On Badeh’s assassination by unknown gunmen, it said, “We are giving Mr President and the security agents seven days to bring the killers of Alex Badeh to book to assuage us and exonerate themselves of any complicity.”

“If a former Chief of Defense Staff could be assassinated in such a shameful manner like a common criminal in our capital, Abuja, what then is the fate of ordinary Nigerians,” it said.