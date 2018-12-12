Youthniversity Consult lifts youths with transformational leadership skills

Youthniversity Consult, a leading human resource development organisations has held a 3-day training programme to empower young Nigerians with transformational skills.

The training which is a first of its kind was organized to give youths skills that will enable them better contribute to the development of Nigeria. Youthniversity Consult is a human resource development organisation set up to specifically address leadership gap among youths. The training brought together young people from across Nigeria as well as facilitators from various different sphere of human endeavor. Participants were trained in various areas of business development, ethics, public speaking, relationship management, patriotism and leadership.

According to the lead consultant of Youthniversity and convener of the conference, Mr. Bamidele Adedeji, “we are focusing on young people because we know they are the future of this great country, we believe that any investment in the youths will shape the future.”

“We put together a very unique, tailor-made and intensive training package that will equip this group of youths with the necessary skill sets for successful careers in the corporate, national and global spheres. This 3-day training programme tagged Leadership LaunchPad is aimed at re-orientating the youths for nation building,” he said.

Also speaking at the opening ceremony, Mr. Adedayo Ojo, Managing Director/Chief Executive officer of Caritas Communications who was keynote speaker told the youths that they are under obligation to develop themselves to the level where they can become assets, not just to themselves but also to the nation. He also told participants that they have a responsibility to live in such a way as to please their maker.

“As young people, you must acquire relevant skills, re-orient your mindset, focus on ethical renaissance, become entrepreneurial, and make a deliberate decision to rebrand yourself. I would like to reiterate the point on ethical renaissance. This is critical in view of the reality of our society,” he said.

The event which was cosponsored by Cordros Capital and Caritas Communications had in attendance many other distinguished resource persons.

