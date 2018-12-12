Your title is well deserved, Tete tells Esiso

Immediate past Deputy Chief Whip of Warri South Council Legislative Arm, Hon. Tete Augustine Oritsebemigho, says the conferment of chieftaincy title on Delta State Peoples Democratic Party Chairman, Barr. Kingsley Esiso as the Erhumu of Okpe Kingdom by the Orodje of Okpe,Orhur 1,weekend, is well deserved, considering his antecedents.

Tete who is chairman of Egbokodo Community Trust in Warri South Local Government Area and chieftain of the PDP.posited that the calm stability, growth and organization Chief Esiso has brought to Peoples Democratic Party family in Delta State, are testament of his leadership qualities.

” The transparent leadership quality of Chief Esiso as exhibited during the last PDP primaries across Delta State and his unflinching loyalty to the state governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, are key factors that will enable the party consolidate its hold in Delta State politics ahead of the 2019 polls as well as create the right atmosphere for Governor Okowa to serve Deltans better”.

The Warri Community leader enjoined Chief Esiso to see the honour done him by the Okpe Monarchy as an impetus to serve Deltans, particularly Okpe Nation with greater zeal.