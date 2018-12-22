Your attempt to doctor unemployment figures is corruption, PDP tells Buhari

By Dirisu Yakubu

ABUJA— Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, yesterday, said the alleged directive by President Muhammadu Buhari to Statistician General of Nigeria, Mr. Yemi Kale, to change the data on unemployment in the country is a horrible corruption.

The party, which was reacting to a claim earlier in the week by Presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu, that Kale had been directed to capture employment generated in the rice sub-sector, said the brazen attempt to manipulate official statistics in favour of Buhari’s administration “is a new low in the APC-led government’s established culture of deceit, falsehood and criminal subterfuge, in its desperation to hang on to power.”

In a statement by National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, the party accused the Presidency of trying to force the Statistician General of Nigeria to alter genuine data and smuggle in fictitious employment figures.

The party said: “Our party holds that the National Bureau of Statistics, NBS, is a professional body, insulated from government interferences, with statutory responsibility to compute credible and verifiable data and statistics, for national planning.

“The PDP is, therefore, shocked at this attempt by the Presidency to corrupt our system through the falsification of employment statistics just to shore up its failed economic policies that have brought untold hardship on the Nigerian people.”

“Nigerians can now see why the Buhari Presidency has deliberately starved the NBS of funds, to prevent it from conducting surveys and releasing further data that highlight the failures of the All Progressives Congress, APC, administration.

“Unfortunately, President Buhari appears to have forgotten that statistics is like a mirror. If the government does not like the ugliness of its reflection, then the problem is not with the mirror.

“If the NBS backs down for political expediency or intimidation, it would have dealt a mortal blow to the credibility of official statistics emanating from Nigeria. In the future, such official reports from it would be regarded worthless and unreliable.

“We therefore, call on the Statistician General not to succumb to the blackmail of the Presidency but remain on the path of truth and facts, in the course of his duty.”