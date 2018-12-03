You can’t dissolve NCEF, Christian elders tell CAN president

…Say CAN leaders are agents of stealth jihad

By Sam Eyoboka

LAGOS—THE National Christian Elders Forum, NCEF, yesterday described the purported dissolution of the Forum as a nullity and urged Christians across the country to disregard the statement credited to the leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN.

A communiqué by the acting National Secretary of the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, Joseph Daramola, and the Director, National Issues and Mobilization, Bishop STV Adegbite, reads in part: “The National Executive Committee sees all the negative and baseless publications against the CAN President as mere distractions and a calculated attempt to malign his integrity and derail him from his focus of giving CAN credible leadership.

“That CAN immediately dissolves the National Christian Elders’ Forum, NCEF, which was inaugurated on Thursday, January 15, 2015 by the powers conferred on the then CAN President. CAN NEC, by the same powers that inaugurated the forum, forthwith dissolves and dissociates completely from the NCEF in view of the incongruous and unacceptable operations manifested consistently by the group.”

Reacting through a statement titled: ‘Presumptuous Claim: CAN Dissolves NCEF’ and signed by the Forum’s Secretary, Pastor Bosun Emmanuel stated that CAN did not establish NCEF and therefore, has no authority to dissolve it.

Pastor Emmanuel said: “NCEF was birthed by Christian Social Movement of Nigeria, CSMN. On Tuesday 30th December, 2014, three members of CSMN, Mr. Solomon Asemota, SAN, Col. Ken Emechebe (retd) and Pastor Bosun Emmanuel travelled to Warri to meet the former President of CAN, Pastor Ayo Oritsejafor, and informed him about the intention of CSMN to establish a body of Christian Elders to intervene for the Church.”

“The group also requested him to inaugurate the body to promote Church Unity. NCEF started working closely with CAN as a mediatory, advisory, reconciliatory and enlightening body in order to strengthen the Church.

“NCEF is currently focused on guiding Christians to establish a functional and effective political unity so that Christian votes will no longer be used against Christians. On Friday, November 30, NCEF held a very useful and promising meeting with new presidential candidates towards presenting a righteous president for the country in 2019. This is what is important to NCEF.

“The current action of CAN to discredit NCEF gives the impression of attempts to thwart the efforts of the Christian Elders at supporting Christian presidential candidates to arrive at consensus in order to harmonize Christian votes. Christians are called to note those who are protecting their interest and those who working against it.

“As NCEF has repeatedly stated, the actions of Dr. Samson Ayokunle, the CAN President, constitute stealth jihad and portrays him as collaborator with Islamists.

“Whose side is Dr. Ayokunle? This latest unwarranted manipulation of NEC to extract another fake resolution is targeted at ensuring Christians do not unite to build a formidable “third force” to challenge the two Muslim candidates. This pattern of frustrating NCEF’s efforts at strengthening Christianity to resist the Islamists is in the character of Rev. Dr. Ayokunle.