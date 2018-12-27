Yobe Govt provides vans with Public Address System to 17 LGAs, trains officers

Damaturu – Yobe Government has provided vans with Public Address System (PAS) to all the 17 Local Government Areas to enhance dissemination of information at the grassroots.

Inaugurating the vehicles on Thursday in Damaturu, the Commissioner for Local Government Affairs, Alhaji Dawa Maigari, said that the state government had also trained the Information Officers in the councils on effective communication skills.

Maigari, represented at the ceremony by Alhaji Yahaya Ado, the Permanent Secretary in the ministry, urged the Information Officers to utilise the skills and maintain the vehicles and equipment.

“I wish to inform you that government had spent hugely on the acquisition of these vehicles and the expectation is that you will ensure proper utilisation of same for the intended purpose.

“I also implore you to give your maximum attention to what the resource persons will put you through and hope you will use the acquired knowledge on the handling of the equipment,” the commissioner said.

The resource person, Dr Musa Usman of Mass Communication Department, University of Maiduguri, said that proper usage of modern information technology would assist in promoting government policies and programmes.

“It will enable citizenry to appreciate what the government is doing in terms of service delivery.

‘’Failure to do this will deny the people opportunity to know what the government is doing to enhance their conditions,” he added. (NAN)