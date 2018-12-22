Yelutide: Itel reaches out to 6,000 communities, orphanages

…Plans to touch a million lives in 2020

By Olayinka Ajayi

Itel Mobile has launched its CSR initiative tagged:’Love Always’ with a Christmas train moving to over 6, 000 communities across the Nigeria.

The initiative is aim at traversing major cities across the six geopolitical zones includes; Abuja, Lagos, Ibadan, Port Harcourt, Kano, Kaduna, Kogi, among others.

Speaking, itel’s Marketing Communications Manager, Oke Umurhohwo, said: “ Giving back is an essential part of who we are. We don’t just aim to provide smartphones for everyone but also to grow deeper and wider in community outreach in the coming years, touching over a million lives in 2020.”

The train which plan to made stops in Nasarawa Orphanage Home, Kano state, the children at Christabel Kids British International School, Obosi, Anambra State, Our Lady of Fatima Primary School, Ayingba in Kogi, is aimed at enriching their lives, and equally putting smiles on their faces.”

The company engaged the services of Santa Claus to help spread the love to families showering them with gifts and donation visited the less privileged children, nursing mothers, widow and widowers in Oke – Eri Community, Oworonshoki Lagos State.

Umurhohwo reiterated that the essence of the initiative is to provide basic amenities for the communities surrounding the brand.

“Our aim is to improve the educational and health system in Nigeria as well as fight hunger/poverty.”

“We made a nationwide donation to all regions, spreading love to families in various communities with over 500 pieces of pens, 500 pieces of school bags, book materials and water bottles, 400 pieces of pencil cases, 1000 pieces of tomato paste, over 80 cartons of noodles, clothes, foodstuffs, toiletries amongst others.”