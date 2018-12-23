Yellow Fever : Residents throng vaccination Edo centres

Few days after Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki got vaccinated against yellow fever, residents in the 18 local government areas have besieged health centres to get doses of the vaccine, which will protect them from the disease.

Recall that Governor Obaseki last week received a dose of the vaccine after the state’s Executive Council (EXCO) weekly meeting, where he commended the Federal Ministry of Health for the prompt delivery of three million doses of the vaccine in response to the outbreak of yellow fever in the state.

Checks at health centres across the state indicate that after the governor’s action and with increased awareness on the need for vaccination, residents have taken up the challenge to also get vaccinated against the disease.

Speaking with journalists after being administered with the vaccine at Government House in Benin City, Mr. Igboka Felix, said he never expected the process to be as easy and stress-free, noting that he decided to get the vaccine after relentless calls by the state government on the need to get vaccinated.

According to him, “I just got the vaccine. With the way it is going, I think the concerned agencies are doing a good job. Everything went smoothly. It is a good initiative for them to come here, especially for those of us who have less time to visit health centers to be vaccinated.”

The Head Vaccinator, Mrs Constance Osayi expressed satisfaction with the process, noting that the turnout was impressive, as more people have become aware of the danger of not getting vaccinated.

Mrs. Osayi, however, warned against that the vaccine cannot be administered on pregnant women, infants below nine months old, people on anti-retroviral drugs.

John Iyamu, who got the vaccine at a Primary Health Center in Auchi, said he didn’t consider taking the vaccine as top priority until he saw the governor on the television being administered with the vaccine.

In Edo Central Senatorial District, residents are responding to calls to be vaccinated as many were seen taking shots of the vaccine at designated health centres.

Governor Obaseki said that the state government provided logistics to get the vaccine to every part of the state, especially where outbreak of the disease was recorded.