Yari has sidelined me, Zamfara Deputy gov cries out

Gusau—Deputy governor of Zamfara State, Ibrahim Wakkala, has accused the state governor, Abdul’Aziz Yari, of sidelining him.

Speaking with reporters in Gusau, the state capital, yesterday, Wakkala said the governor had denied him his rights and privileges.

“For months now, several of the legal funding that are supposed to be made to my office have been stopped and I have been completely sidelined by the state government,” he said.

“This attitude against me started since I indicated interest to run for the governorship of the state on the platform of our party, the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“I know that nothing stops me as a citizen from contesting for any elective position, so I want those concerned and responsible for the interpretation and implementation of the constitutional provisions that accorded me rights and privileges to explain to me why I am being treated this way.

“If my crime is my declaration, then what about my supporting staff made up of casual staff, feeding of security personnel, fueling and services of vehicles attached to my office, what have they done to have their allowances stopped.”

Meanwhile, Governor Yari has visited soldiers who sustained injuries in an ambush by bandits on Saturday.

The soldiers are currently recuperating at the Federal Medical Centre, Gusau, capital of Zamfara.

The governor was accompanied by the Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Sanusi Rikiji, and heads of security agencies in the state.