XXIII LaLiga promises Santander International Tournament kicks off

A Christmas classic returns as Tenerife hosts the world’s most important Under-12’s tournament, spotlighting six international sides and ten LaLiga clubs.

26 December 2018. From December 27 to 29, Tenerife and the Estadio Antonio Domínguez de Arona stadium will host the XXIII LaLiga Promises Santander International Tournament. This year’s event will be watched in more than 60 countries around the world via LaLiga’s official broadcasters.



LaLiga and the José Ramón de la Morena Foundation are again working together on the 23rd edition of the LaLiga Promises Santander International Tournament with the goal of promoting grassroots football and reinforcing the positive values that football represents, among them respect, effort and teamwork.

Ten LaLiga clubs will take part in this prestigious tournament, a showcase for players in the Under-12 category: Atletico Madrid, CD Tenerife, FC Barcelona, RCD Espanyol, Real Betis Balompié, Real Madrid, Sevilla FC, UD Las Palmas, Valencia CF and Villarreal CF. The LaLiga clubs are joined by six internationally-renowned sides: Abu Dhabi Team, Borussia Dortmund, Inter Milan, Juventus, Paris Saint-Germain and SL Benfica.

New for this 23rd edition of the tournament, LaLiga will work on a dual production – in Spanish and English – so that football fans around the globe can learn all there is to know about a championship with a strong tradition in Spain and huge appeal internationally.

Supersport, a television broadcaster covering the majority of Africa, BeIn in the USA and Southeast Asia, and Eleven in the UK and Portugal will be among the international television broadcasters airing the XXIII International Tournament LaLiga Promises Santander.

Likewise, in Spain the Tournament will be broadcast live exclusively on GOL as well as on the LaLiga TV channel, and through live streaming on the LaLiga website and LaLigaSports TV.

With vast experience in organizing football tournaments in Spain and internationally, the José Ramón de la Morena Foundation first set off on this adventure more than two decades ago and over the years has turned the event into one of the most highly-anticipated occasions on the Spanish football calendar each Christmas.