Xmas Tragedy: Cow mauls man to death in Delta

By Paul Olayemi

A bull that is being drafted to abbatoir on Christmas Eve has attacked a 27 years old man called Wasiu, mauling him to death in Sapele, Sapele Local Government Area of Delta State.



Wasiu, and four other boys were said to be drafting the male cow to the Sapele abbatoir on the eve of Christmas at about 11:20am on Monday morning, when the incident happened at Akintola road by Motor Traffic Division, MTD, office, close to Sapele Golf club, an accident that drew hundreds of residents

According to an eye withness, who simply called himself, Hero “Wasiu works for one of the butcher, like they normally do, he and his friends had gone to lead the bull to the abbatoir from somewhere in town and they were heading back, when it broke loose from their grip, and started running. Wasiu and the other men chased the cow, only for the cow to reversed and started attacking Wasiu. The bull threw Wasiu up twice before trampling on him and before help could come, the young man was already dead” the witness said.

Another butcher who spoke to Vanguard on condition of anonymity said When the bull broke loose, Wasiu took the wrong approach “he should have taken his time to find a way to approach the cow but he went on trying to bring the bull down and before we knew what was happening, he was flung into the air twice and trampled upon and by the time they could rescue him, he was gone” the butcher said.

Wasiu corpse has been deposited in the mortuary and plans in top gear to bury him “We will do so, as soon as we notify his people” another butcher said.