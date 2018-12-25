Xmas: Senator preaches love, peace among Nigerians

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos—As Lagos residents and Nigerians join the rest of the world to celebrate Christmas, Senator Gbenga Ashafa, representing Lagos East Senatorial District, has enjoined them to imbibe and exhibit the values of the season which is love, peace and caring among their fellow beings.

Ashafa made the remark in his congratulatory message to Christians and Nigerians at large in celebration of the the birth of the Lord Jesus Christ, known as Christmas, commemorated every December 25th.

According to the senator, “I use this medium to wish my Christian brothers and sisters in Lagos East, Lagos State and entire Nigeria a joyous celebration of Christmas. The yuletide season commemorates every good, precious and pure ideals that we share. I encourage each and every one of us to allow ourselves to be infected by the spirit of love, joy this beautiful season as you mark the birth of Christ.

“It is important that we all remember that behind Christmas is the idea that we are to be our brother’s keeper and our sister’s keeper. That we should treat others as we would want to be treated and to share our love with all and sundry.

“It is my hope that this Christmas remimds us of these values as we keep them even after the celebration.”