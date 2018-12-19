Xmas: Only humility, love, selflessness can stop violence among us – Ambode’s wife

…As Lagos Gov Urges Nigerians To Pray For Peaceful Elections In 2019

Wife of the Lagos State Governor, Mrs. Bolanle Ambode on Wednesday urged Nigerians to imbibe the teachings of humility, love, selflessness and fairness, saying that it is only in practicing them that violence can give way for unity and love to reign supreme among all people.

The Governor’s wife, who spoke at the 2018 Christmas Carol Service, held at the Lagos House in Alausa, Ikeja, said despite Jesus awesome glory, He came into the world with disarming humility, reflected in His carriage, interaction and all that He did, saying that if people could do same, the world would be a better place.

“Dear brethren, imagine what the world would be if everyone had the qualities of Jesus Christ. It would be a world without hate and violence, where love reigns supreme, ensuring joy, peace and complete harmony, among all people and all nations.

“Of course we cannot be Jesus Christ, but we can imbibe His teachings and strive hard to emulate His qualities of humility, love for all, fairness, selflessness and consideration for fellow humans, among others.

“If we succeed in doing these, we would do less of preaching to bring non believers to the vineyard, as our lives would be perfect examples and model that would convince the multitude to come to God. This way, we would have a world where love and Godliness reign supreme,” she said.

Making reference to the theme of the Carol Service, ‘The Light of the World’, the Governor’s wife said the event was put together to appreciate the magnitude of undeserved suffering that Jesus went through for mankind and express same with solemn songs of praise.

“As we always do, we are gathered here again for our carol service, a long session of song ministration, in appreciation of the kindness of God to humanity, in sending His beloved son Jesus Christ to the world, to redeem mankind from permanent damnation.

“If God had not given us a chance of redemption through Christ; if He had insisted on vengeful action based on the sinfulness of the world; if God had not shown so much kindness and mercy to people of the world, what will be the story of mankind,” Mrs. Ambode said.

According to her, the pains that Jesus suffered and the burden he carried for mankind to enjoy forgiveness of sin from God, make Him the reason for the season, adding that the carol service was the State Government’s little way of celebrating Christmas.

On his part, State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode, urged Nigerians to use the Christmas season to continue to pray for the prosperity and peace of the country especially as the nation prepares for the general elections in 2019.

He also admonished the people to reciprocate God’s love and blessings by giving to the less-privileged and vulnerable ones in the society.

“As we enjoy this ministration of songs, let us use this season of love to reciprocate the great love God has shown to all of us by giving to the less-privileged and the vulnerable ones in our society.

“Let us also continue to pray for the peace and prosperity of our State and also our country Nigeria as we prepare to exercise our franchise in the coming elections,” Governor Ambode said.

While noting that activities at Christmas were always connected to light as personified by the Lord Jesus Christ, the Governor said it was undisputable that the presence of light always illuminates and provide hope to the hopeless.

“As light therefore, we are expected to illuminate or make visible those things that connect to Jesus Christ.

“Every day we are surrounded by people living in darkness, separated from the God who loves them. It is our responsibility as the light of God to show the way,” he said.

The Carol Service was characterised with various song ministrations, dance drama, among others.